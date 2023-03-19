Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

