Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nel ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

