IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.75) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.

LON:IGG opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.21) on Wednesday. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 646.75 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 851 ($10.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 791.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 790.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a GBX 13.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider June Felix acquired 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 707 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £14,854.07 ($18,103.68). Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

