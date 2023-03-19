Barclays Lowers Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($40.22) to GBX 3,250 ($39.61) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Keywords Studios from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Keywords Studios from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of KYYWF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.