Berenberg Bank Increases 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Price Target to GBX 5,300

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.59) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRRFF opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00.
