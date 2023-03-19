Comparing Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northrop Grumman and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 6 7 0 2.43 Nextracker 0 3 10 0 2.77

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus price target of $508.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Nextracker has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Nextracker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $36.60 billion 1.84 $4.90 billion $31.51 14.08 Nextracker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Nextracker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 13.38% 28.29% 9.33% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Nextracker on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

