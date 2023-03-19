Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Financial Comparison

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Neovasc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,077.37% -78.98% -56.59% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neovasc and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neovasc and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $2.55 million 31.53 -$24.89 million ($12.29) -2.39 Meihua International Medical Technologies $104.04 million 3.38 $20.95 million N/A N/A

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats Neovasc on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. It also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, the company offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. It serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. The company also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

