Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) versus Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Financial Review

Halozyme Therapeutics and Mesoblast are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Halozyme Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $56.13, suggesting a potential upside of 69.66%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 226.61%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $660.12 million 6.78 $202.13 million $1.45 22.81 Mesoblast $10.21 million 44.76 -$91.35 million ($0.62) -5.00

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 30.62% 141.30% 17.43% Mesoblast -1,068.42% -16.52% -12.48%

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its flagship product is Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops Perjeta; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa; and ViiV Healthcare Limited for small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

