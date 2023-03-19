Critical Contrast: Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $73.64 million 2.26 $17.42 million $2.47 9.53 Heritage Commerce $198.94 million 2.81 $66.56 million $1.09 8.41

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.6% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penns Woods Bancorp and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 61.76%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 23.66% 10.60% 0.93% Heritage Commerce 33.46% 10.86% 1.25%

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts. It also provides secured & unsecured commercial and consumer loans, financing commercial transactions, making construction & mortgage loans and the rental of safe deposit facilities. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.