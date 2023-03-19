Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $56.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

