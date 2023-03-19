RedHill Biopharma Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 23rd (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, March 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 23rd.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 24.3 %
Shares of RDHL stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
