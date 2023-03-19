Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.25 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.
In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 14,840 shares of company stock worth $72,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
