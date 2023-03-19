Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

