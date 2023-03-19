Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Shares Set to Split on Monday, March 27th

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, March 27th. The 9.96399974 split was announced on Monday, March 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPHLY opened at C$37.65 on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a one year low of C$28.97 and a one year high of C$41.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.13.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

