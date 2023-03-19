Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

PSTG stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

