StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Enel Chile stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 1,694.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.