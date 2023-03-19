United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. UBS Group AG raised its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

