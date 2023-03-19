Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COUP. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 22,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.