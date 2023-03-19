Royal Bank of Canada Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Target Price to GBX 180

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 159 ($1.94) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 159 ($1.94) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 213.10 ($2.60).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 149.85 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

