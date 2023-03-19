CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

CNIC opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.55. CentralNic Group has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The firm has a market cap of £373.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,050.00 and a beta of 0.40.

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde bought 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($45,976.62). In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,723.82 ($45,976.62). Also, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.85), for a total value of £395,257.76 ($481,727.92). Insiders have purchased 152,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

