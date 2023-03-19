Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 13.4 %

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

