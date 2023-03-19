Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Research Coverage Started at Numis Securities

Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 507 ($6.18) price target on the bank’s stock.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £981.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,571.43 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266 ($3.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public news, insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 101,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £146,748.70 ($178,852.77). 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

