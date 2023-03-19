Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAKK. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bakkavor Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 111.67 ($1.36).

BAKK opened at GBX 108.60 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.69. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.90 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.53 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The company has a market cap of £629.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,086.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 4.16 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.77. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

