Head to Head Contrast: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Templeton Global Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 10.33% 8.05% 3.22% Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. SLR Investment pays out 455.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 1 3 2 0 2.17 Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SLR Investment and Templeton Global Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SLR Investment presently has a consensus price target of $16.04, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SLR Investment and Templeton Global Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $177.51 million 4.43 $18.34 million $0.36 40.00 Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.