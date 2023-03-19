Head to Head Review: First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 10.86% 1.08% Bank of Nova Scotia 17.03% 15.08% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First National Bank Alaska and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 0 9 1 0 2.10

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $87.15, suggesting a potential upside of 81.87%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $174.22 million 3.56 $58.24 million $18.39 10.64 Bank of Nova Scotia $36.40 billion 1.57 $7.70 billion $5.56 8.62

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats First National Bank Alaska on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

(Get Rating)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.