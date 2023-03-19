Head to Head Analysis: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) & Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for L3Harris Technologies and Inflection Point Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 8 6 0 2.43 Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $259.46, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Inflection Point Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.2% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Inflection Point Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 6.22% 13.20% 7.37% Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Inflection Point Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.06 billion 2.17 $1.06 billion $5.47 35.69 Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

