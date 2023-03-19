Contrasting Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) & DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $1.10 billion 10.40 $174.74 million $0.55 74.51 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.26 -$54.96 million ($0.63) -0.73

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 15.90% 41.48% 6.82% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -31.92% -195.48% -34.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bentley Systems and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bentley Systems and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bentley Systems presently has a consensus price target of $46.56, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $1.53, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.