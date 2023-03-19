Comparing Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Microvast -82.89% -26.33% -17.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Microvast $151.98 million 2.52 -$206.48 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dragonfly Energy and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 242.59%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Microvast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Rating)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.