HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

HMST stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.99.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

