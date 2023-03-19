Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.