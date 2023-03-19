Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.42.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
