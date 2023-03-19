The Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.5 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 472,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.