AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOS. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE BOS opened at C$7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$5.62 and a 52 week high of C$36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.24%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe bought 8,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,388. Corporate insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

