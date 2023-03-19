Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
KZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,782,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,447,993 shares in the company, valued at $37,482,191.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.