Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

KZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $3.76 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 25.98 and a quick ratio of 31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,782,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,447,993 shares in the company, valued at $37,482,191.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

