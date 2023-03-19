StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

