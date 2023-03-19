Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.52) Per Share

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.24). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
