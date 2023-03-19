Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.52) Per Share

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.24). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $525.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

