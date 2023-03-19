Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WAF stock opened at €68.20 ($73.33) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($164.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.20.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

