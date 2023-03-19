RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 175,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

