Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €24.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SDF stock opened at €19.49 ($20.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.03. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 12-month high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

