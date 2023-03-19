Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lennar Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

