K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €26.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

ETR:SDF opened at €19.49 ($20.96) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

