Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price at $18.55

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Cowen upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $1,786,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 76.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 926,226 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 6.7 %

About NeoGenomics

NEO stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

