E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.58 ($11.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.19. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

