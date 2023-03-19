Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €110.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

ETR:SAE opened at €73.00 ($78.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.71.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

