Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTWS. Barclays increased their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 144 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday.

Trading Down 2.0 %

LON:HTWS opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.29) on Thursday. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 96.95 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.20 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.67 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

