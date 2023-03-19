The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on the stock.

The Gym Group Stock Down 0.8 %

LON GYM opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.22) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.40 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.69 ($2.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £178.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,002.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gym Group news, insider Richard Stables bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($29,859.84). Insiders acquired 25,081 shares of company stock worth $2,460,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

