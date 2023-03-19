Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,780 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($31.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.69) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.47) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.76) to GBX 2,621 ($31.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.40) to GBX 1,915 ($23.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.05) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.80 ($24.30).

Future Stock Performance

FUTR opened at GBX 1,081 ($13.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,429.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,404.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,072.32 ($13.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,778 ($33.86).

Future Increases Dividend

Future Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Future’s payout ratio is presently 297.03%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

