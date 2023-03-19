JTC (LON:JTC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 880 ($10.73) price objective on the stock.

JTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 860 ($10.48) price objective for the company.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 640 ($7.80) on Wednesday. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 563 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($10.60). The stock has a market cap of £953.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12,800.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 728.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 737.55.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

