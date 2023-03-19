LBG Media (LON:LBG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on the stock.
LBG Media Stock Performance
Shares of LBG Media stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5,550.00. LBG Media has a 52 week low of GBX 48.44 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.17.
LBG Media Company Profile
