LBG Media (LON:LBG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBGGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

LBG Media Stock Performance

Shares of LBG Media stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5,550.00. LBG Media has a 52 week low of GBX 48.44 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.17.

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Further Reading

