Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSLH. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 310.80 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 330.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £786.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,635.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 733 ($8.93).

Marshalls Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marshalls

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 7,894.74%.

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £19,986.01 ($24,358.33). Also, insider Vanda Murray acquired 6,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £18,903.49 ($23,038.99). Insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

