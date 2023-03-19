MaxCyte’s (MXCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of MaxCyte (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($12.92) price objective on the stock.

LON:MXCT opened at GBX 360 ($4.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £367.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,894.74 and a beta of 0.70. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($7.92). The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 418.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.51.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

