MaxCyte’s (MXCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of MaxCyte (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($12.92) price objective on the stock.
MaxCyte Price Performance
LON:MXCT opened at GBX 360 ($4.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £367.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,894.74 and a beta of 0.70. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($7.92). The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 418.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.51.
About MaxCyte
